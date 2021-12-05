Providence police officer honored for heroic actions during Amber Alert

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer was honored on Saturday for his heroic actions after a car was stolen with a baby boy inside.

Officer David Impagliazzo responded to the call in Pawtucket on July 10, when an Amber Alert buzzed across phones in the state.

He quickly located the vehicle on Nellie Street in Providence, which is less than a mile from where the infant was taken on Ann Mary Street. The abandoned car was still running and the baby boy was safe in the back seat.

“I’m a father, there’s a lot of father’s in the room, parents. I just think that what I did is what any concerned parent would have done,” Officer Impagliazzo said. “Anytime it involves kids it’s heartbreaking and it brings everything to a halt and everything else kind of falls behind. All I can say is thank you for this.”

The Yoruba Elders of Rhode Island recognized him for his quick-thinking during a ceremony at the Public Safety Complex. Both Impagliazzo’s family and the family of the boy were in attendance.

“Patrolman David Impagliazzo, who did some truly outstanding work and we’ve come to look at that as routine from David Impagliazzo. He’s one of those officers,” Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said.