Providence police officer charged with domestic assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A probationary police officer with the Providence Police Department has been suspended with pay after being charged with one count of domestic simple assault.

Police confirmed the charges stem from an incident Thursday involving Craig Amado’s 21-year-old girlfriend – who, they said, is the mother to his 6-month-old child. However, they did not release any further details.

Police said Amado’s suspension will be in effect until further notice, pending an internal investigation.

Amado, police said, has served with the department since June 2019.