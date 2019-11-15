Live Now
Impeachment Hearings & Special Coverage

Providence police officer charged with domestic assault

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A probationary police officer with the Providence Police Department has been suspended with pay after being charged with one count of domestic simple assault.

Police confirmed the charges stem from an incident Thursday involving Craig Amado’s 21-year-old girlfriend – who, they said, is the mother to his 6-month-old child. However, they did not release any further details.

Police said Amado’s suspension will be in effect until further notice, pending an internal investigation.

Amado, police said, has served with the department since June 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com