Providence police officer charged with assault, disorderly conduct

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A veteran Providence police officer has been placed on paid administrative duty as he faces criminal charges, a spokesperson for the department said Thursday.

Francisco Guerra, 41, of Providence, is charged with simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct in connection with an incident on Rosario Drive on the night of June 8. He was off-duty at the time, according to police.

Police say Guerra is a 12-year veteran of the force and was previously assigned to the Intelligence and Organized Crime Bureau.

Jacqueline Wilson, 45, of Sterling, Conn., faces domestic assault and domestic disorderly conduct charges in connection with the same incident which remains under investigation, according to police.

Both Guerra and Wilson are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.