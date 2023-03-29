PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer who was suspended last month is back to work following an investigation by his own department.

Officer Gerry Kue had been suspended with pay following an allegation of inappropriate conduct with a member of the public, Target 12 reported earlier this month.

“Promptly after receiving the complaint, the PPD Office of Professional Responsibility conducted a thorough investigation which resulted in the allegations against the officer to be unfounded,” said Col. Oscar Perez, the police chief. “Officer Kue has returned to regular duty.”

Police spokesperson Lindsay Lague confirmed Kue was issued an administrative violation for not activating his body-worn camera during the interaction, which would have recorded video of the incident in question.

Lague said Kue was disciplined, but did not immediately say what discipline he received.

Target 12 reported earlier this month the allegation came from a Providence resident who called police to report a domestic assault incident in February. Kue was one of the officers who responded to the call, according to police logs.

“He did have [body-worn camera] video of the initial call,” Lague said. “As he was leaving, there was a short interaction in which he did not turn his camera on and he did receive a violation for that infraction.”

Perez said earlier this month the department had been “swift” in suspending Kue, but did not release more information about the content of the complaint against him, citing the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

The attorney general’s office, which was involved in the investigation, did not comment.