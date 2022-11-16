PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspended Providence police officer on trial for an alleged assault has been found not guilty.

Jeann Lugo, 35, was acquitted of a simple assault charge following the bench trial.

Lugo was accused of attacking a political rival, Rhode Island Political Cooperative co-founder Jennifer Rourke, during an abortion rally outside the state house in June. He was off-duty at the time and the incident was captured on video.

In court last week, Lugo claimed his priority as a police officer was to apprehend a suspect who assaulted Josh Mello, a self-described independent journalist.

Lugo said in his attempts to capture the suspect, he applied two “police-trained open-handed distractionary strike techniques” on Rourke to “get her off” him.

The court acknowledged that Lugo struck Rouke, but said he did so to try to break free from Rourke who was restraining him from entering the “melee” that ensued at the rally.

A judge didn’t find Lugo‘s actions to be unreasonable, saying they were in line with keeping public order and therefore justified.

In late August, a judge dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against Lugo.

