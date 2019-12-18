Providence police nab porch pirate suspects, recover packages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are hoping to reunite victims of porch piracy with their stolen goods after recovering several items during a recent investigation that resulted in two arrests.

Nathaniel Robinson, 45, and Carolyn Bird, 48, both of Providence are charged with larceny following their arrests Tuesday. Robinson is also charged with a Superior Court bench warrant.

Police said officers were called to Mink Road Tuesday afternoon after a man was captured on video walking up to a front door, picking up a package on the porch and walking away.

Around the same time, police said they received reports of a black pickup truck with Massachusetts plate driving around the area of Gentian Avenue taking packages from porches.

Police said a short time late, Officer Sean Murnighan stopped a pickup truck matching the description. Police said the man in the truck – identified as Robinson – was wearing the same clothes as the subject in the Mink Road video. They said Bird was driving the vehicle, and inside they found the items reported stolen by the victim.

As a result of the arrest, police said they seized numerous items and packages believed to have been stolen from doorsteps and porches.

Residents who have had packages or boxes stolen from outside their homes this holiday season are asked to contact Providence Police Detective Doug Steele at (401) 243-6342 or via email at dsteele@providenceri.gov.