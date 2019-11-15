Providence police nab 2 on drug, firearm charges

(Courtesy of the Providence Police Department)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a months-long investigation, police have arrested two people suspected of dealing drugs in the streets of Providence.

During the investigation, detectives with the Providence Police Department learned narcotics were being sold out of a Kepler Street apartment.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found 226 grams of fentanyl, 115 grams of cocaine, 130 MDMA pills and three loaded firearms.

As a result, police arrested Janilka Caraballo, 25, of Providence, and Javier Morales, 34, of Central Falls.

Both are facing several drug charges while Morales faces additional firearms charges.