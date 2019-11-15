Providence police nab 2 on drug, firearm charges

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Providence Police Department)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a months-long investigation, police have arrested two people suspected of dealing drugs in the streets of Providence.

During the investigation, detectives with the Providence Police Department learned narcotics were being sold out of a Kepler Street apartment.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found 226 grams of fentanyl, 115 grams of cocaine, 130 MDMA pills and three loaded firearms.

(Courtesy of the Providence Police Department)

As a result, police arrested Janilka Caraballo, 25, of Providence, and Javier Morales, 34, of Central Falls.

Both are facing several drug charges while Morales faces additional firearms charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com