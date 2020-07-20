Providence police: Missing 14-year-old found; teen girl charged in connection with murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 14-year-old Providence girl who had been missing since earlier this month was found safe on Friday, city police said Monday.

Aliah Trinidad was located at The Home Depot on Charles Street, according to Major David Lapatin.

Police had expressed concern about her well-being, saying she may have been with Felix Hernandez-Rosado, 18, who at the time was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Progress Avenue.

Hernandez-Rosado turned himself in last week and was charged with the murder of Jorge L. Gonzalez Colon, 37.

Felix Hernandez-Rosado (Providence police photo)

Gonzalez Colon was a contractor working on an apartment on Progress Avenue when he was shot and killed on the night of July 1, according to police. Trinidad lives in a different unit in the same building, police said, and was reported missing July 3.

Lapatin also said Monday that police have charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with the murder. Police declined to name the 14-year-old in relation to the charges.