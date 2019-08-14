Providence police make significant drug bust; say street value over $1M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police Wednesday morning displayed a table-full of drugs and guns seized during what police called a “significant” drug bust.

Police said three people were arrested in connection with the bust at 95 Sisson Street.

Luis Mercedes, 27

Vladimir Brito, 26

Ernes Garcia, 29

Major David Lapatin said the drugs seized – heroin, cocaine, OxyContin, and fentanyl – probably have a street value more than a $1 million.

He said they’re trying to determine if the guns were stolen.

Providence Police announcing a significant drug bust on Sisson Street. Guns also recovered. Three people arrested pic.twitter.com/BA3yn8tFSm — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) August 14, 2019

