Providence police make significant drug bust; say street value over $1M

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Steph Machado | WPRI 12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police Wednesday morning displayed a table-full of drugs and guns seized during what police called a “significant” drug bust.

Police said three people were arrested in connection with the bust at 95 Sisson Street.

  • Luis Mercedes, 27
  • Vladimir Brito, 26
  • Ernes Garcia, 29

Major David Lapatin said the drugs seized – heroin, cocaine, OxyContin, and fentanyl – probably have a street value more than a $1 million.

He said they’re trying to determine if the guns were stolen.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and on Eyewitness News on WPRI 12.

Eyewitness News Reporters Steph Machado and Alexandra Leslie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams