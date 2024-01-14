PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, Ariel Acosta, 31, of Providence, was driving in the area of North Main Street and Rochambeau Avenue around 7:15 p.m., when she struck the victim, 57-year-old Edwin English. She then left the scene of the accident.

English was taken to the hospital and, according to his brother Michael, passed away on January 9.

Acosta will be charged with hit-and-run, death resulting. She is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

“I commend the members of the Traffic and Detective Bureaus for their thorough investigation into this incident,” said Providence Police Colonel Oscar Perez.

“I hope that the apprehension of the suspect responsible of this crime can bring some sense of closure to the victims family, knowing that the suspect will be held accountable for her actions.”

Police said the incident is still under investigation, pending possible additional traffic violations.