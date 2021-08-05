Providence police make arrest in assault of woman by ATV riders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The first of several suspects in the assault of a woman in Providence has been arrested and charged.

Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, faces one count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was held pending arraignment.

Police allege she was among a group of about 10 ATV and dirt bike riders who allegedly pulled a woman out of her vehicle and beat her Tuesday night on Valley Street.

According to police, the victim said she had stopped at the intersection of Smith and Orms streets behind the group of riders, who disregarded two full cycles of the traffic lights. Then woman beeped her horn at them then turned onto Orms Street, police said, after which she claimed she was surrounded by the off-road vehicles and dragged out into the roadway while her 8-year-old child was in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

Providence police say they were notified of Boisvert’s whereabouts by Cranston police after she went to their headquarters for an unrelated matter.

Boisvert was previously arrested back in January for allegedly blocking traffic in Cranston with her dirt bike then pushing a police officer as he approached.

