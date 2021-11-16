Providence police make 2 arrests in deadly restaurant shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two Providence men in connection with a deadly shooting that took place inside a Broad Street restaurant back in September.

Juan Rivera and Julio Castro were taken into custody earlier this month and charged with the murder of Jorge Garcia, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Rivera, 34, was apprehended at Boston Logan International Airport by Massachusetts State Police on Nov. 5, according to Lapatin, while Castro, also 34, was arrested the same day on Ford Street in Providence.

Both men were arraigned in court Tuesday and ordered held without bail.

On the morning of Sept. 25, police say Garcia was eating breakfast with a friend at Roque’s Café and Restaurant when he was shot multiple times. The 38-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the incident was planned since the two suspects knew Garcia.

Lapatin also said Garcia and Castro have drawn the interest of authorities in North Carolina who are investigating a murder at a national park.

Josue Calderon, 33, was found dead along the Blue Ridge Parkway last month. The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.