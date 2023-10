PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are asking the public for help in finding those responsible for vandalizing Farm Fresh Rhode Island earlier this month.

Videos showed a group of at least six people posting “Free Palestine” flyers onto the store on Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m., as well as painting the building with the same phrase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Raymond Majeau at (401) 243-6406.