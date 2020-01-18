Providence police looking for suspect who escaped hospital after being arrested

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for a man who they say escaped from Rhode Island Hospital Saturday morning, while in their custody.

The suspect, David Marroquin, 19 was arrested for breaking and entering on Friday.

He is described as being white/hispanic is 5’9″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt and jean jacket and red and white Nike shoes.

Police say that Marroquin has a past history of having guns and knives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com