Providence police looking for suspect who escaped hospital after being arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for a man who they say escaped from Rhode Island Hospital Saturday morning, while in their custody.

The suspect, David Marroquin, 19 was arrested for breaking and entering on Friday.

He is described as being white/hispanic is 5’9″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt and jean jacket and red and white Nike shoes.

Police say that Marroquin has a past history of having guns and knives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.