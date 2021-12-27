Providence police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old Providence boy who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Police said Erwin Rivera Ochoa left his Atwells Avenue home around 11 p.m. wearing black jeans, black socks with no shoes, and a black, blue, and white jacket. He was also seen carrying a black backpack.

He stands 4-foot-11 and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Providence Police at (401) 272-3121 and ask to be connected to the Youth Services Bureau.