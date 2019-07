PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are looking for help identifying a suspect involved in a hit an run on Sunday.

Investigators say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. outside of 73 Phebe Street.

Police say the driver of the car struck a 3-year-old girl, then took off towards Admiral Street.

The driver is described as possibly a Hispanic man, driving what is believed to be an older model white Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. John Ryan at (401) 243-6279.