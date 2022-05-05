PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Police Department is doubling down on its efforts to combat the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles on city streets.

The department launched a tip line Thursday, which is designed to streamline reports from residents regarding where people are riding and storing these illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and off-road vehicles.

Residents can also call the tip line to report where riders are congregating and how they’re transporting the illegal vehicles into the capital city.

The tip line will be staffed by an investigator Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who calls the tip line will remain anonymous.

The department hopes the tip line will help them remove the “nuisance vehicles” from the city streets, especially as the weather gets warmer and more people spend time outside.

“Violators operating all-terrain vehicles, including ATVs and dirt bikes, present a quality of life issue for those who reside, work and visit the city of Providence,” the department said.

Anyone who wishes to report the illegal use of off-road vehicles can call the new ATV Tip Line at (401) 680-8288 (401-680-8ATV).

The deparment said anyone who wants to report the use of off-road vehicles in real time, meaning they are actively and currently being operated on city streets, should call the Providence Police Department’s non-emergency number at (401) 272-3121.