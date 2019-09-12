Providence police, JWU celebrate opening of new substation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for a new police substation on the Providence waterfront.

The facility is located on Shipyard Street, next to Johnson & Wales University’s Harborside Campus and the Washington Park neighborhood.

JWU will foot the bill for the building’s expenses and it will be staffed by Providence police officers, similar to the substation in a JWU building on Weybosset Street.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Police Chief Hugh Clements and other members of the department were on hand for the event along with JWU officials.

“The Providence Police Department is thankful to Johnson & Whales University for their continued partnership and for providing space on their Harborside Campus for a substation for our officers,” Paré said. “This new substation will allow for improved relationships with the community and students while at the same time enhancing public safety on campus and in the surrounding neighborhoods.”