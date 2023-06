PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a large police presence in Providence’s West End neighborhood.

Officers currently have Wood and Hudson streets blocked off. The two run parallel to each other between Messer and Parade streets, west of Dexter Training Ground Park.

We’re monitoring a scene in Providence right now. Providence Firefighters also just arrived and walked closer to yellow tape.



This is off Messer St in the West End.@wpri12 https://t.co/iDcCaRnPPZ pic.twitter.com/yKJC9KTzIL — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) June 12, 2023

It’s unclear at this time what police are investigating.

A resident told 12 News she saw police surrounding a home with their guns drawn.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.