PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers in tactical gear descended upon a Providence neighborhood Wednesday evening.

A portion of Charles Street is currently blocked off and police are asking drivers steer clear of the area.

Providence Police have the 600 block of Charles St blocked off. Officers with rifles, shields and other tactical gear have swarmed the area. Multiple ambulances also staged around the neighborhood. Prov PD command staff on scene. Unsure exactly what's going on here. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JcMxQhqxU0 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) December 29, 2021

Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells 12 News it appears someone is barricaded inside a home, but the specifics of the situation are unclear.

