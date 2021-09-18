Providence police investigating two reported shots fired incidents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating two reported shots fired incidents that happened Saturday night.

According to Commander Thomas Verdi, police were first called to Cypress St. around 9:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about shots being fired.

Officers found many spent shell casings on a pedestrian bridge near Billy Taylor Park.

At about 10 p.m., police were called to another possible shots fired incident nearby at the fire station located on Branch Ave.

Verdi said officers found damage to the window and door. They also found pieces of bullets inside the building.

There were no injuries in either incidents and no arrests have been made.