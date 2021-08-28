Providence police investigating two deadly shootings overnight

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened overnight on Saturday.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 2 a.m. on O’Connell Street, where a 25-year-old man was shot and killed.

About 20 minutes later, another shooting happened at a gas station on Branch Avenue. The victim in that shooting, identified as a 23-year-old man, was killed.

Right now, police are not releasing the names of either victim and are in the process of notifying family members.

No one has been arrested and police are still investigating both incidents.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/20/21: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community