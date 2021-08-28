Providence police investigating two deadly shootings overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened overnight on Saturday.
According to police, the first shooting happened around 2 a.m. on O’Connell Street, where a 25-year-old man was shot and killed.
About 20 minutes later, another shooting happened at a gas station on Branch Avenue. The victim in that shooting, identified as a 23-year-old man, was killed.
Right now, police are not releasing the names of either victim and are in the process of notifying family members.
No one has been arrested and police are still investigating both incidents.
Police do not believe the two shootings are related.