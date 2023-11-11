PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police were called to the scene of a stabbing at the intersection of Cranston and Benedict Streets Saturday morning.

According to a police report, the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

The report says the incident stemmed from an argument where two men assaulted another person. The man who was being assaulted took out a knife, allegedly stabbed the victim and ran away.

Two men were taken into custody near the scene as police continue to investigate.

The report says detectives talked to witnesses on scene and confirmed what happened after checking nearby security camera footage.