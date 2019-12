PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to stabbing on Charles Street in Providence Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m.

An officer on the scene tells Eyewitness News, a suspect has been arrested and that the victim is expected to survive.

No further details were released.

Crime scene at Ledge and Charles Street in Providence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/xMx2lTyLLT — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) December 15, 2019

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air as we learn more information.