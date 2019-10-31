Live Now
Providence police investigating slashing, robbery

Providence

First responders on Vandewater Street in Providence on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people claimed they were robbed, and one was slashed, in Providence’s Wanskuck neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the police report, the two males told officers they were walking down Branch Avenue in the area of Vandewater Street around 8 p.m. when two people ran up behind them. The victims described one suspect as a black male with dreadlocks armed with a large stick or bat and the other suspect as a heavyset white female.

The victims claimed the male suspect ordered both of them to get on their knees and said, “Gimme your s***,” according to police. One of the victims told police the female suspect then slashed him with a knife. The suspects took two iPhones and a set of house keys from the victims before they got into a car and drove off.

Police said the victims got a picture of the suspects’ car, which appeared to be a silver Chevy Malibu.

The slashing victim was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment.

