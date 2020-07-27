Providence Police investigating after shots were fired into a Congress Ave. home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in a multi-unit apartment building in Providence woke up to shots fired into their home early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to 16 Congress Ave. after a resident reported she woke up to loud sounds and discovered bullet holes in the walls of her apartment. Another resident in a different apartment reported hearing the same disturbance.

Police say while several residents were home, no one was hurt.

Officers found at least nine shell casings in the doorway, and four exterior holes outside of the apartment they say was consistent with “projectile damage.”

Upon a further search of the apartment, police located bullet holes in more walls and the stairwell.

Police say none of the residents saw the person or people who fired the shots, and did not have a description of a possible car involved at the time of the incident.