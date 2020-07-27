Providence Police investigating after shots were fired into a Congress Ave. home

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents in a multi-unit apartment building in Providence woke up to shots fired into their home early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to 16 Congress Ave. after a resident reported she woke up to loud sounds and discovered bullet holes in the walls of her apartment. Another resident in a different apartment reported hearing the same disturbance.

Police say while several residents were home, no one was hurt.

Officers found at least nine shell casings in the doorway, and four exterior holes outside of the apartment they say was consistent with “projectile damage.”

Upon a further search of the apartment, police located bullet holes in more walls and the stairwell.

Police say none of the residents saw the person or people who fired the shots, and did not have a description of a possible car involved at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour