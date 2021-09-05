Providence police investigating shots fired incident at large gathering

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after shots were fired as they were trying to break up a large gathering of people early Sunday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Dupont Drive for dozens of cars gathered and playing loud music.

When they arrived, officers said there were about 100-150 cars with abut 200-300 people around a parking lot drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana and hookah.

While police were dispersing the crowd, that’s when they say the shots were fired. Investigators later found several shell casings in the area.

A $500 summons was issued to a 23-year-old woman for a bottle of liquor found in the car she was driving and for loud music.

A short time after that incident, police were called to Reservoir Avenue for a second report of shots being fired.

Officers found between 10-20 cars there that had just came from the crowd on Dupont Drive, but were not able to find a scene.

No arrests were made during either incidents.