Providence police investigating shots fired incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened on Saturday.

Police were called to Crystal Restaurant and Lounge on Hartford Avenue and found a spent shell casing on the ground.

According to a report, a security guard told officers that an unknown person became involved in a verbal altercation, fired a gun once in the air, then took off down the street.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video that showed a man appearing to load a small gun before firing it into the air and leaving the scene on foot.

An emergency Board of Licenses hearing is scheduled for Saturday afternoon to discuss the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

