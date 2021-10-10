Providence police investigating shots fired incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shots fired incident late Saturday night where three vehicle were struck by bullets.

According to a report, around 10:45 p.m., an officer on detail at Roger Williams Park hear about a dozen shots coming from near the entrance to the park on Broad Street.

While investigating, police found 15 shell casings in a lot with a variety store and cafe right across the street from the entrance to the park. They also found three parked vehicles that were hit by apparent gunshots.

Police were able to review surveillance footage from the Parkview Bakery Cafe that showed two men leaving the building. As they were walking past a parked silver Honda Odyssey, someone inside the vehicle began shooting at the two men.

No shooting victims were found at the scene or at any local hospitals.

The report said that out of caution, the Parkview Bakery Cafe was closed for the rest of the night.

No other information on the incident is available at this time.