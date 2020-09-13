Providence police investigating shots fired incident

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A heated exchange at a party may have led to a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning, according to Providence police.

According to a police report, officers responded to Deborah Street around 4 a.m. for a report of four shots fired into a vehicle.

The victim told officers he had previously been in an argument with a man who showed up uninvited to their party. He said the same man then returned in an older model black Toyota Camry and began shooting at the victim’s car.

None of the people inside the vehicle were injured. Officers observed a bullet hole in the driver’s side door and damage to the hood, according to the report.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/9/2020: Richard Arenberg, Professor of Political Science, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour