Providence police investigating shots fired incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A heated exchange at a party may have led to a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning, according to Providence police.

According to a police report, officers responded to Deborah Street around 4 a.m. for a report of four shots fired into a vehicle.

The victim told officers he had previously been in an argument with a man who showed up uninvited to their party. He said the same man then returned in an older model black Toyota Camry and began shooting at the victim’s car.

None of the people inside the vehicle were injured. Officers observed a bullet hole in the driver’s side door and damage to the hood, according to the report.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate the incident.