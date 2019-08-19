Providence police investigating shooting outside Cranston St. nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are investigating after a shooting incident on the city’s West End early Monday morning.

Police responded to the Flow nightclub at 727 Cranston St. about 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

This has not been the first time an incident occurred outside the club. In August 2016, Flow was ordered temporarily closed after four people were stabbed outside the club. The business was allowed to reopen when it agreed to hire a police detail.

Police search area on Cranston Street after shooting in Providence.

Shell casing found on street near shooting scene in Providence.

