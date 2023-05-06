PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Major David Lapatin said one person was shot on Manton Ave. in Providence on Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:00 p.m. Saturday and said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police on scene seemed to be investigating a motorcycle that was left on the street.

Providence police investigate motorcycle found on street following Manton Ave. shooting

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting tells 12 News that he was hanging out with his friends in the area when they heard multiple gun shots.

“I would say around two or three, (gun shots) they were loud though, they were really loud gun shots,” said Jose Rodriguez. “We look over and at first we thought it was fireworks and then we heard like a bike crash and we come running and then we see a whole crowd of people gather.”

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to get treated for their injuries.