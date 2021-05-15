Police: Two injured in Camp Street shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a double shooting on Camp Street in Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Evidence markers were scattered across the ground, just feet from Billy Taylor Park.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News, the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

State Sen. Tiara Mack lives a few homes away and said it is disturbing how close the incident happened to the park.

“It’s not at all common. I’ve been here for five years and have never had anything like this happen so it’s jarring and it’s shocking,” Mack said.

#BREAKING Large police presence on Camp Street in Providence. There are 16 evidence markers scattered across the ground. This is right in front of Billy Taylor Park. This is the third shooting in 3 days in the city @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/WRWDnvWcdt — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) May 15, 2021

This is the third shooting in just three days in the city.

Two days ago, nine people were injured in what police are calling the largest shooting in the city’s history, when nine people were injured in a gun battle between two rival groups in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

On Friday night, a 25-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Pope Street.

“It’s heartbreaking and I don’t think I have all the right words but I know we need to gather all the folks involved and offer them some hope and resources,” Mack said.