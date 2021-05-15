Police: Two injured in Camp Street shooting

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a double shooting on Camp Street in Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Evidence markers were scattered across the ground, just feet from Billy Taylor Park.

Major David Lapatin told 12 News, the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

State Sen. Tiara Mack lives a few homes away and said it is disturbing how close the incident happened to the park.

“It’s not at all common. I’ve been here for five years and have never had anything like this happen so it’s jarring and it’s shocking,” Mack said.

This is the third shooting in just three days in the city.

Two days ago, nine people were injured in what police are calling the largest shooting in the city’s history, when nine people were injured in a gun battle between two rival groups in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood.

On Friday night, a 25-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on Pope Street.

“It’s heartbreaking and I don’t think I have all the right words but I know we need to gather all the folks involved and offer them some hope and resources,” Mack said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community