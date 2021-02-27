Man, 19, killed in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Police were called to the 80 block of Academy Ave. around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Major David Lapatin said the victim was sitting in his car when the suspect walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots.

“He then backed out of the driveway, hit the pole across the street, and then pulled back in the driveway, striking the van,” Lapatin told 12 News.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries, according to police.

Several hours later, detectives continued to work the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

