PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Hartford Ave. and Bodell Ave. Sunday night.

Chief Oscar Perez says police responded to a call for a person shot multiple times just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He says officers were on the scene within minutes and found several brass casings from the shooting.

Police say the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unclear.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.