PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

According to Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez, police were called to March St. around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found an unidentified 15-year-old that had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Perez called this incident an “Extremely sad loss of a young life in our city due to senseless gun violence.”

He added that the victim is a missing juvenile runaway from New Hampshire.

Homicide detectives are currently investigation this incident.

“Any act of gun violence impacts our entire community, especially when it involves youth,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and Providence police officers are actively investigating this incident.”

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated when more information becomes available.