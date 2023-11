PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Providence.

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm on Parnell Street. Police said they are expected to be OK.

Police told 12 News the shooting is connected to a pursuit that started in North Providence and entered Providence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.