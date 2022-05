PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting at Billy Taylor Park on Sunday night.

Police responded to the park on Camp Street and say a 26-year-old man was shot on the basketball court. He was taken to Miriam Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 12 News crew was at the scene around 8:30 p.m. as police located multiple shell casings.

No arrests have been made.