PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight in Providence.

Police were called to a parking lot on Charles Street, near Branch Avenue, around 1 a.m. and found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting didn’t happen in the parking lot, but it’s unclear where it did.

No word on any suspects.

