19-year-old man killed in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

David Lozada, 19, of Providence was walking in the area of Hanover and Bucklin streets around 8:30 p.m. when a car began following him and started shooting at him, according to Major David Lapatin.

Lapatin said Lozada was shot in the stomach, began running toward Ford Street and fell to the ground where the suspect’s car ran him over before fleeing the scene

Lozada was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died during surgery, according to police.

“It was a brutal murder,” Lapatin said.

At this time, no one has been arrested and Lapatin said they will be looking through security footage in the neighborhood.

Lapatin added that the incident was a targeted event and remains under investigation.