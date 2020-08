PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooing that happened Saturday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Massachusetts Ave. around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Investigators initially said that a 21-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital, but later clarified the victim to be a 21-year-old man.

No other details are being released at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.