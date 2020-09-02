Police: 7 men arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl last December

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say seven men have been arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl last December.

One man is still wanted by police.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.

Providence police plan to release information from an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in December.

Colonel Hugh Clements will be holding a media briefing at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to discuss those details.

Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 20, 2019 on Glenham Street.

No additional information has been released.

Providence

