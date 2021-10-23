Providence police investigating second shots fired incident this week at same address

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a second shots fired incident that happened at the same address this week.

According to Commander Thomas Vedri, the home, located on Bowdoin St., was shot at around 6 a.m. No one was hit.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found at least 17 shell casings at the front door of the home with more shell casings inside.

A vehicle outside was hit twice by gunfire and a television inside had also been struck.

Five males, who were inside the home at the time police arrived, were handcuffed and taken to the police station.

It is unknown at this time if the males, only being identified as being between 17 and 28-years-old, are facing any charges in this incident.

On Friday, Providence FOP Lodge #3, the union representing Providence police officers, posted on social media that a home on Bowdoin St. was shot at 31 times early Thursday morning.

