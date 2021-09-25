Providence police investigating Saturday morning shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Around 9 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of Broad Street for a report of a person shot.
According to Major David Lapatin, when officers arrived, they found a man inside a Roque’s Cafe and Restaurant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Lapatin said the victim, who is believed to be in his mid 30’s, was taken to the hospital and is “in very serious condition.”
Right now, police are still investigating the shooting and no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.