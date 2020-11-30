1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Providence overnight, according to Providence Police Detective Capt. Tim O’Hara.

Officers responding to Roger Williams Green just after 3 a.m., found a victim alone in the courtyard of the complex, O’Hara said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead on scene.

A second victim, a woman in her 50s, was shot in her arm by a stray bullet that came through her window while she was sleeping, O’Hara said.

Her condition is unknown at this time but she is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

No additional information has been released.