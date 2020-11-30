1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Providence shooting

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Providence overnight, according to Providence Police Detective Capt. Tim O’Hara.

Officers responding to Roger Williams Green just after 3 a.m., found a victim alone in the courtyard of the complex, O’Hara said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead on scene.

A second victim, a woman in her 50s, was shot in her arm by a stray bullet that came through her window while she was sleeping, O’Hara said.

Her condition is unknown at this time but she is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour