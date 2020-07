PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after police confirm a shooting occurred overnight in Providence.

Eyewitness News cameras saw officers on Vandieman Avenue just before 3 a.m., off of Manton Avenue. Crime tape was up in the area.

As of now it is unclear who was shot, or the extent of that person’s injuries.

