PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A homicide investigation is underway in Providence after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.

Major David Lapatin tells 12 News the shooting happened in the area of Dupont Drive, which is located off Niantic Avenue in the area of Route 10.

Police don’t have any suspects in custody at this time, according to Lapatin.

No further details were provided.

