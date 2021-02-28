Providence police investigating fatal weekend shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue investigate the murder of a 19-year-old man on Saturday.

Police said the victim was sitting in his car when he was shot. His identity has not yet been released.

A 21-year-old walking down Academy Avenue on Saturday afternoon told 12 News, he heard four loud pops.

“I was just going to the store right here to Kevin’s Market and right before I hit the corner I heard four loud shots go off and that’s like traumatizing and I immediately turned around.”

The man, who did not want his face on camera, lives a couple blocks from where the shooting occurred at the corner of Academy and Maplehurst Avenues.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

12 News captured a red sedan in the middle of the crime scene with rear-end and front-end damage. Providence police said it’s where the victim was sitting when he was shot multiple times.

“He then backed out of the driveway hit the pole across the street, and then pulled back in the driveway striking the van,” Major David Lapatin said.

Neighbors said it’s horrible to hear of someone dying so young.

“It’s sad because a lot of young people are dying. I lost a couple friends this summer because of gun violence and that’s pretty sad. My thoughts go out to the family.”

No arrests have been made. Police said they are working with witnesses and using surveillance video to identify a suspect.