Providence police investigating fatal accident involving bicyclist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fatal accident that happened late Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Webster Avenue and Plainfield Street for car that struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, only being identified as a man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the car, who is not being identified at this time, remained on scene after the accident.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating what caused the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence police.

