PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 4:45 a.m., officers were called to Bodell Ave. for a report of someone who had been stabbed.

When they arrived on scene, officer found a 44-year-old man that had been stabbed in the thigh/leg area.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe there was some type of argument that led up to the stabbing, then the suspect took of from the scene on foot.

Right now, police are still looking for a suspect.